Trump did Barr a favor by firing him. In the future it will be better to have been fired by Trump than not fired by Trump. #
Soon political parties and social networks will be the same thing. #
Ok, Warner plus HBO is going after Netflix. Theaters are kaput for Christmas so Warner will to stream new movies on HBO. Seismic. But — what about the other studios and their new releases?#
One of the nice things about using an outliner to edit my blog is that I can move things around quickly, but sometimes things easily get moved to the wrong place. That happened yesterday. I was writing about my new TV and all of a sudden there's a paragraph about how screwed up journalism is. And then there was a post that I thought I had deleted and didn't. Oy! That was pretty disturbing. Yesterday was a good day in general, but a bad day on the blog. Anyway, I've corrected it on the web. Ooops. I'll try to do better in the future. 😄#
Last update: Tuesday December 15, 2020; 9:54 AM EST.
