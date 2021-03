The weather. Oy! Very cold very windy and the power has been out, on and off, since yesterday afternoon. I charged up all my devices before the power went out and loaded up lots of podcasts, so I'm very entertained. Made a nice fire , but the house still got down to about 45 degrees. I was worried about pipes freezing if the outage lasted much longer. But the power is back at about 12:20PM Eastern and I'm feeling pretty good now.