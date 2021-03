An idea re Andrew Cuomo. Do a full investigation. Invite all accusers to come forward. The allegations are published by a 9/11-style commission. Then have an election, let the voters decide. I explained in some detail how I feel about this situation in a podcast I recorded yesterday. Summary: No I don't think Cuomo deserves our mercy, I thinkdeserve it. He led us very well during the darkest days of the pandemic, and for all we know even darker days are ahead. We are not out of the woods yet, although some states are acting as if we are. The very things that make Cuomo such an asshole may also make him a great leader in times of trouble. In this way it's totally parallel to the Al Franken cancellation. Also I suggest his daughters, whom we've heard a lot about (too much, although his critiques of their boyfriends were funny, I guess, you may have to be from Queens to get the humor), have a talk with him. Sit him down and make him listen. Dad we can possibly save your ass if you listen now. I'm guessing they know how unacceptable his non-apology apology is. But ultimately this is not a decision for the press, or for other politicians, it's for the voters of New York to make. I think that in all but the most egregious emergencies, that's the right answer.