How threadviewer works. The number in the URL is the ID of a tweet. The app loads all the tweets it can find that are replies to the tweet with that ID, written by the author of the original tweet and shows them inside a box, in chronologic order, as a nice sequence of easy to read paragraphs. It does what I need it to do. Now twitter can be a writing space for me that flows into my blog. I also have thread.center if I need it, that goes the other way. BTW, you can use this with WordPress, Medium, Substack, email, whatever you like. It's just copy/paste from the threadviewer rendering.