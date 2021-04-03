I've thought more about Making of Sgt Pepper. It's amazing to hear that perspective on the album, I had never really thought how it was created, yet as a creative person myself, I’m often surprised and even offended that people don’t consider my point of view about the things I created. But at one time, Sgt Pepper was their thing, their secret. That's why the final quote was so strong for me. "You just wait," says McCartney -- echoing the feeling in 1969 when he knew he had something great, that was going to shake the world (as it did) and no one but he and a few others knew what it was. And the lesson of the Making of Sgt Pepper is that you and I will never know Sgt Pepper the way McCartney does. And one more thought, if only John lennon could have been there, what would we have learned. BTW, I tried to upload the video to YouTube, but it was rejected, too much copyrighted material. #
President Biden does something I thought Democrats forgot how to do. He goes around the obstruction in DC, bringing his ideas to the people. Journalism could learn from this. If they understood and took the side of the people more, they'd have more support from the people. #
