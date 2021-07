I'm really confused about what's up with archive.org . As I reported on Tuesday, they clearly aren't archiving this blog in any meaningful way. I write this blog with history in mind. I put things here and on the linkblog because I want to be sure historians in the future will find at least one link to this stuff. If archive.org isn't backing it up, that's a big problem. And it raises an even bigger question -- what else aren't they archiving? And how do they decide what to archive and not to archive? Do they run the JavaScript on a page to get a rendering? If not, there's a huge amount of our knowledge that isn't being recorded. Are they trying to be neutral or do their friends and people who donate get preferential treatment?