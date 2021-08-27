There's a CNN commercial where a white guy in a suit, probably an actor, is talking to the camera. He says (paraphrasing): "The NRA is not going away. Every American should have a gun." I wanted to ask if he felt that every Black man should have a gun, or just Whites. What about religion? Should Jews and Muslims have guns too? Should only rich people have guns, or should poor people have them too? If a Black man came to your all-White neighborhood would you like to see him with a gun? Would you call the cops if a Black man came into a convenience store with a gun? I suspect he was thinking, when he said every American should have a gun, that he was thinking of Americans like himself.