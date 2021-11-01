BTW, the ad I wrote about the other day showed up while I was watching a game yesterday. I caught the end of it on my iPad. #
Over the weekend Scott Hanson was able to use Drummer to write prose that was published by a popular open source static site generator called Gatsby. Apparently the software is a Gatsby plugin. Gatsby is also a company, based in Berkeley, they have raised $46.8 million. I'm looking for an quick tutorial. I have literally never used it, so i would like to at least be able to talk about it, explain what it is and what this connection means. BTW, our goal is to connect everything with everything with Drummer. Outlines in the middle. We rock! 😀#
The fact that I've never used Gatsby and I'm sure they've never used Drummer (do they use outliners?) says we have to create better connections in tech. I hope that Drummer will do that. Get us looking at each others' work and figuring out how to help our users make our products work better together. I've been motivated in this direction ever since I developed an integrated product in the 80s and the #1 feature request from users was I unbundle the components. They were right. We need interfaces, not behemoths. #
BTW, Scott posted his notice on the Drummer RFC site. It's a place I started for non-support stuff. Perfect for this project. I've found over the years if you mix support and development the users are often intimidated. Each thread has it's place. In a user oriented tool with a deep scripting capability, you always have to be aware there are both plumbers and poets in the same space. That's where the power is. You don't want to keep them separated, but you want to be careful everyone feels empowered to ask questions, get help. #
A breaking change in a forgotten package in a utility I wrote that I allocate zero percent of my consciousness to, pops up as I was provisioning a new server, and already juggling more than I should try to manage. #
I wish there was a Cliff Notes version of the Washington Post article about the insurrection. An Axios version would be perfect. #
Mark my words -- outliners are destined to be in the middle of everything. That‘s why I’ve invested so much in OPML, the open format designed for sharing outlines. It's the native file format of Drummer. We don't need to have another giant Facebook in the middle of everything controlling everyone. Much better if it's distributed. That's what's made possible by open formats. #
This is the first "monthly ritual" I've done since Drummer shipped. So I'm going to write down what I did in more detail than usual.#
I do my blog writing in Electric Drummer, so all the files are on my local disk. #
In the finder, I make a copy of my blog.opml file. I move the copy into a special folder for archives. #
I open the copy in E/D and delete the portion that's in November (the stuff I'm writing now). Once it's saved, I close the file. #
I open the GitHub archive for Scripting News in the GitHub desktop app for the Mac, and click the Sync button, to get all the new stuff in the last month on my local disk (the nightly archive of posts in JSON and OPML).#
I copy the archive file for October into the local folder for Scripting News on GitHub into the correct location. #
In the GitHub app, I note the new file shows up in the list of changes. I set the Commit Message to a period (I don't have anything to say about this change) then I commit the change, and sync. #
Last update: Monday November 1, 2021; 3:12 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)