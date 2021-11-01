there are both plumbers and poets in the same space

BTW, Scott posted his notice on the Drummer RFC site. It's a place I started for non-support stuff. Perfect for this project. I've found over the years if you mix support and development the users are often intimidated. Each thread has it's place. In a user oriented tool with a deep scripting capability, you always have to be aware. That's where the power is. You don't want to keep them separated, but you want to be careful everyone feels empowered to ask questions, get help.