Over the weekend Scott Hanson was able to use Drummer to write prose that was published by a popular open source static site generator called Gatsby . Apparently the software is a Gatsby plugin. Gatsby is also company , based in Berkeley, they have raised $46.8 million. I'm looking for an quick tutorial. I have literally never used it, so i would like to at least be able to talk about it, explain what it is and what this connection means. BTW, our goal is to connect everything with everything with Drummer. Outlines in the middle. We rock! 😀