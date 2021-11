I was asked why I'm adding great GitHub scriptability to Drummer when Microsoft is evil and huge. First, I use GitHub, a lot, and love it. I loved it before Microsoft bought it, and I'm experienced enough to have known even then that their acquisition by a big tech company was almost a given. Our support of GitHub in the short term won't do much to help GitHub, maybe in the long term it will. But that isn't a good reason not to implement the compatibility. For that I turn to a famous quote of the notorious criminal Willie Sutton who was asked why he robs banks. I'm sure you already know the answer