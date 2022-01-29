Good morning and welcome to a big snow storm. We aren't getting anything like the worst of it in the Hudson Valley, that's where Boston is, but the snow is blowing and it's nasty out there. Just got a text message from Apple that my new iPhone will be delivered today. Somehow I think not. #
Like everyone else, I'm addicted to Wordle. Programming prepares you for this game because there always comes a point where you have to stare at the code going over what you know and don’t know. Not guessing, but testing, gathering more data. Until you see it.#
Yesterday I got a new Macally keyboard. It's their answer to the Logitech MX, which I also have. I love the MX, it has a very nice feel and most important the keys are backlit. I like working in a dark room, so it's important for me to be able to see the keys, esp as my eyesight weakens as I get older. I got the new keyboard because I was unable to switch the Ctrl and Cmd keys, so I could also use Windows and Linux on the same machine without breaking my brain. For some reason when I do the switch using the Control Panel or Karabiner, the mapping doesn't stick. I thought maybe the problem was with the keyboard, so it was worth $50 to find out. Sadly there's something wrong with the computer, this new keyboard has the same problem. If you have any ideas on what might be going wrong, or what I might try next, please send me a tweet or an email. In the meantime, I also got a new mouse, an upgrade from the cheap-feeling Microsoft mouse I got because I decided to try using a scroll wheel mouse and liked it. #
Back in the 80s at Living Videotext, I imagine us having a conversation about which of us would be first to die. That said, it wouldn't surprise me if Scott Love wasn't the first, I didn't stay in touch with most of the people who worked there. But Scott was certainly the first of those who I did. I wrote about his passing in November, but I didn't have any pictures of him from Living Videotext. My brother sent me a couple, so here they are. #
From left to right, Scott Love, Kandes Bregman and myself. Not sure which office this was taken in, either Charleston Rd or Easy St, both in Mountain View, CA,#
Last update: Saturday January 29, 2022; 8:49 AM EST.
