This is quite a tweet from Brewster Kahle, the archiver of the open web, about podcasting. He quotes a post of mine from April of last year. Basically when you sign an exclusive deal, good for you, but it's not a podcast anymore. To say it is is false advertising, something the EFF should sue them for.#
Interop is the answer to dominance by large companies. A perfect time to build a ring of interop now is around Wordle clones. The word of the day should be the same across all clones, and there should be a single place where users' history is stored. What an incredible demo this would be. Journalists are rarely around when the new technologies are formed. By the time they are in the loop there's the cynicism of VCs, and journalism brings its own cynicism. They listen to the money and dismiss the individual. They assume the individual never survives an onslaught from huge companies. But there are times when the money doesn't win. #
Part of its appeal was that it was a nice web app that had no scaling issues, written by a person who was happy not to be a billionaire, and everyone was loving it.#
Now that it's attached to the NYT, there's an element of hate there too.#
I thought maybe it would show the world that ordinary people who love their GF and want to make something nice for her and decides to share it with the world and retains his human-ness -- that software can be fun and doesn't have to be the usual hot mess of greed.#
BTW this is true, software is made by people, not icons, and I don't blame Mr Wordle for taking the money. I just hope he stays a nice person and doesn't get caught up in being more than a human being.#
Last update: Tuesday February 1, 2022; 1:29 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)