Interop is the answer to dominance by large companies. A perfect time to build a ring of interop now is around Wordle clones. The word of the day should be the same across all clones, and there should be a single place where users' history is stored. What an incredible demo this would be. Journalists are rarely around when the new technologies are formed. By the time they are in the loop there's the cynicism of VCs, and journalism brings its own cynicism. They listen to the money and dismiss the individual. They assume the individual never survives an onslaught from huge companies. But there are times when the money doesn't win.