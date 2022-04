Last night the Nets lost and were eliminated . The Nets might've fared better if at least some of NY's long-suffering Knicks fans were behind them. But this team has no idea what NY is, and our relationship with basketball, and our Knicks, who we love like family. It doesn't matter if KD thinks they're cool, and if you think that matters, you can have the Nets. But last night's crowd at Barclay were mostly pulling for the Celtics, and that's a shame. It tells you how much the owners of and players for the Nets have to learn about the city that they are supposedly playing for. And btw, forget about a cross-town rivalry. You might want to see if the arena y'all were using in NJ is still available.