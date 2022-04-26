Last night the Nets lost and were eliminated. The Nets might've fared better if at least some of NY's long-suffering Knicks fans were behind them. But this team has no idea what NY is, and our relationship with basketball, and our Knicks, who we love like family. It doesn't matter if KD thinks they're cool, and if you think that matters, you can have the Nets. But last night's crowd at Barclay were mostly pulling for the Celtics, and that's a shame. It tells you how much the owners of and players for the Nets have to learn about the city that they are supposedly playing for. And btw, forget about a cross-town rivalry. You might want to see if the arena y'all were using in NJ is still available. #
Why Musk bought Twitter: There’s tremendous value that does not show up on a balance sheet. He was smart enough to see it, gutsy enough to buy it, and had the means to do it.#
I wrote this last night on Twitter, when I unexpectedly felt pretty sad about what had happened. #
Twitter inherited the blogosphere, in a sense, and the chaos of the company hid the fact that it was owned, all that we put into it, we owned none of it. It could all be sold. Now it’s glaring.#
Although Twitter was never a living thing, it feels like something died, in an instant, unexpected, shock, the end. When Jerry Garcia died, also suddenly, I wrote:#
“Like the big tree that fell last March, the death of a huge human being like Jerry Garcia frees up a huge amount of space. Once there was a tree, now there are seedlings. After the sadness, there will be huge creativity.“#
That’s my wish. With this passing, a big patch of blue sky opens. Let’s create something beautiful in that space.#
Last update: Tuesday April 26, 2022; 8:20 AM EDT.
