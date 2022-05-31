Thread: I think journalism has some explaining to do, for example, about the crisis caused by Cambridge Analytica.#
After listening to the interview with Todd Rundgren, I asked Alexa to play some of his songs for me. There aren't that many, and apparently one of his hits was called We Gotta Get You a Woman. And now that song is living rent-free in my mind. I urge you not to listen to it if you don't want to suffer the same fate. #
Now that crypto is crashing, can we expect the over-invested icons of tech, after making all kinds of grandiose proclamations of world domination (did they believe their own hype) may now be using what's left of their credibility to try to undermine the life savings of people who didn't fall for the crypto Ponzi scheme. I always thought Jack Dorsey was a nice guy who got lucky, but maybe he's as bad as the worst of the grifters, or maybe he's a little guy kissing up, hoping to be part of the big boys club? In any case, this is a real low point for Dorsey. If he wants to hold onto his credibility, he'd explain why he thinks the dollar is no longer the reserve currency. Instead he says it in Trumpian or Muskie way. Ugh. #
This morning it's already over 80F so I guess it's fair to say winter is finally over for real?#
