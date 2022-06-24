Developers: Have you been following the work on the reallysimple package and feeder.scripting.com? I'm interested in developer-level feedback. I'm about to move on, and haven't heard much back. Eventually there will be a set of blocks that can be used to build all parts of a feed reading and writing system. What we're doing now is the lowest level of the stack. A good place to start is the readme for the feeder app, which is the current top level of the reallysimple stack. Try giving it some feeds you know, maybe even your own, and see what it give you back. Also the docs for feeder templates, another building block. If you have questions, I've started a thread here.#
Podcast: The Democrats are lame, that's also a problem, just as bad at the Repubs being Putinites. I struggled with when RBG died, it was Sept 18, 2020. #
We should consider ignoring the Supreme Court from now on. Declare the Constitution defunct, and go on from there. One side respecting the Constitution and the other side ignoring it is not a workable situation.#
Politically, tag every Republican candidate for *anything* with this decision. It's a referendum on freedom. The Repubs, each and every one of them, are on the wrong side of this. Make them defend it.#
The world has changed, not just the Supreme Court. If you haven't seen it yet, now's the time. The last minute. This is what the majority said: Basically the right to an abortion is nowhere in the Constitution. If you want a right to an abortion, get Congress to pass a law. Or, I suppose it could have been more extreme, that the reason it isn't in the Constitution is the same reason murder isn't. #
I don't know, I'm the furthest thing from a legal scholar. But we have entered a new reality, leaving one where almost everyone alive today came of age in a world where abortion was safe and legal, trying to deal with the consequences of that no longer being true. #
Also, how do we respond to the idea that anyone in NYC could be carrying a concealed weapon. Someone might bump into you on the street and draw a handgun and someone else could draw one too, and there would be a shootout on 5th Ave in broad daylight and there wouldn't be a law you could pass that would prevent it, that wouldn't ultimately be struck down by the courts.#
I've written about this at length. It should be the people's party, and that means organizing the people every minute of every day of every year. Our political parties used to be machines for getting people elected, and that worked when both parties agreed the role of government was to govern, but that hasn't been the case since 2009.#
We need a party that spans all political ideaologies. We're already seeing this happen, it was predicted on this blog years ago. Liz Cheney, everyone agrees, is a gift from god. A possible savior of our sanity. And she's probably okay with people carrying guns in Manhattan or not having sex so they don't need an abortion. Yeah she's crazy all right. But she's our kind of crazy, American Crazy. Not Putin Crazy (which is what the Republican Party is now).#
In other words, when the Repubs have gone Russian, the Democratic Party as it was previously conceived no longer works. #
The Supreme Court shouldn't be 6-3. At worst it should be 4 conservatives, 3 liberals and 2 moderates. That is, if two Democrats had behaved rationally and with courage. #
President Obama. He didn't have to accept what the Repubs tried to do to Merrick Garland. He could have waited a decent amount of time for the Senate to advise and consent, and assume they consented, and walked Garland, himself (with the Secret Service) over to the Supreme Court to take his seat. Who would've stopped them?#
Justice Bader Ginsburg. Yes we love her, but.. She was sick, and the chances of her dying were too high for her to stay on the court past Obama's tenure. Then Obama would've nominated a moderate like Garland, and gone through the same process of walking the new Justice to the Court himself with the Secret Service.#
4-3-2 is a pretty good configuration, so much better than the 6-3 disaster we're dealing with now. #
Last update: Friday June 24, 2022; 1:21 PM EDT.
