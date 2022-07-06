Cars now rate their drivers#

I lost points for "unsafe following," something I abhor, but I guess I must occasionally actually do, lesson learned, I'll try to do better. #
But I contest the hit for "hard braking." I know exactly when that I happened. I had driven to Phoenicia to pick up a pizza at Brio's and on the drive home, I had to hit the brakes, hard -- to avoid killing a wild turkey who was slowly making its way across the highway. The pizza went flying, along with a fair amount of sauce and cheese, soiling the carpet in front of the passenger seat on my almost new Model Y, which is scary for a new car, for fear it'll attract rodents. #
But I digress. I hit the brakes to save the turkey. And now I learn because of that fukcing turkey, no Full Self Driving beta for Uncle Davey. Oy. Fuckin turkeys, they'll get you every time. #
Last update: Wednesday July 6, 2022; 8:09 PM EDT.
