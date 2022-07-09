After too many years working in JavaScript, and being comfortable somewhat with the way it makes you write your algorithms as if you lived in a dimension with no concept of time, I see why I like to close the lid on major code modules and know that I can never look in there again unless I'm willing to figure out how the pieces fit together all over again. Programming in C was sooo much easier, and yet it has the rep of being more difficult. No matter, it is what it is. It's like playing baseball in a really weird park like Fenway. Or maybe it's like skiing on a mountain on a planet wtih no gravity?