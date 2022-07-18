😄

Programming note: September 18 is the 20th anniversary of RSS 2.0. To celebrate, I've been working all this year only on a review and refresh of the RSS network. After 20 years, there's aof new stuff, that because RSS has been stagnating, hasn't been added to the mix. I got intimidated by a bunch of people who made sure I knew they didn't have to listen to me. People behaving really badly. It wasn't just BigCo's and VCs. So all this work is my way of telling all these people, you had your chance, you did nothing with RSS, so now I'm going to play and please stay out of my way. Thank you. Today is a big day in the process. A lot of stuff is working, very little of it is visible. But a bunch of stuff that will make your brain explode, a little, is now available. If you care about RSS, set aside a little time to focus on what's here in the blog for today. It's not complicated, but it is new.