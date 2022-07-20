Which Markdown?#

On the client side -- I use something called MarkdownCoverter, which I downloaded many years ago. I seem to recall it's the one that StackExchange uses, so I figured it's got to be pretty good. In all the years I've been using it there haven't been any complaints as far as I know.#
On the server side -- I use markd. I don't recall how I decided to use this one, but it has also served me well.#
As I understand it Gruber likes the way it has evolved. #
The shit does kind of hit the fan when it comes to using Markdown in something like RSS where interop is the primary thing. #
But this was one of the first enhancements I wanted to get out there in 2022, the 20th year of RSS 2.0.#
PS: See the previous twoday's posts about Markdown in RSS feeds. #
Last update: Wednesday July 20, 2022; 2:56 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)