I'm not apologizing anymore because I don't develop as part of a big company or write for a famous pub. #
"America First" means "White Christian fascists are in charge."#
Yesterday I wrote about Peloton's classes that take you places and how they don't work because the perspective is always shifting. Much better to have a constant first-person view, allowing your mind to zone out while your body works. An improvement beyond that -- have the speed correlate with how fast you're pushing the bike. And give me a boost, so if I'm going 10 mph, make it feel like I'm going 30. As if a strong wind was at my back. Often when you have the first person point of view in these classes it feels as if you're walking not riding, there's no feeling of speed. And you pedal harder and there's no change. I know that this would be hard to do and expensive, but (ahem) the bike and the classes are pretty freaking expensive too. Or better yet, let Nintendo write the software. 😄#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)