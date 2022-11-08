Meanwhile, Twitter has missed probably the biggest and easiestrevenue source available to them and this includes the Dorsey-run Twitter. You have to actually try to buy an ad on Twitter to get it. Their ad system is designed for professional advertisers. They start right off with terminology that no normal person understands. All I know is the one time I considered promoting a tweet, just to see if it worked, I ended up backing out after the first or second question. Instead, they could make itAsk for a credit card (assuming they don't already have it from some other purchase). Then ask which tweet the user wants to promote (unless they came there by clicking the "promote this tweet button" on the tweet they want to promote). Then ask how much they want to spend (suggest an amount, "most people spend $18 the first time they promote a tweet" for example). Click Submit and off you go. And please follow up with the user by email. Make sure they know how many impressions they got. And you might as well offer a money-back guarantee for the first few tweets. After all the whole thing cost Twitter exactly nothing. And make sure people get their money's worth. It'll be like gambling, fun at first, then addictive. And the money will just roll in. And you can forget about bullshit like paywalls and membership fees. That's nickel and dime stuff. Here we're talking about Google-like money! And with some of the profits you can afford to pay people who produce sticky content that keeps people coming back. You have all the stars, make sure they feel appreciated (something Twitter is doing very badly now, really always have).