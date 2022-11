If Twitter were to fail, it’s hard to know what else would break. I’d rather not find out. When Google Reader was canceled, with lots of notice, it left a hole that hasn’t yet been filled after nine years. And it was much smaller then, than today's Twitter. I'm sure there are some online services that are too big to fail. This is probably something that should be looked into in Congress, because should one of them fail the American taxpayer will be left footing the bill. My sense is that Twitterone of those services.