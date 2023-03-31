Ken Smith reports breakage in the connection between Drummer and Twitter. Yup. There's going to be a lot of that kind of breakage in my software and here on Scripting News when the Twitter API breaks, which could happen tomorrow, or really any time. I'm not going to try to go with them on this trip. Drummer and FeedLand have been converted, all the rest, including features on Scripting News, probably will break. That's how the web works. We know that when we build on company APIs at some point they will stop working. Twitter has had a good run, I started writing to their API in 2006. I was hoping for great innovation and huge growth, but something always got in the way. C'est la via. Still diggin. Que sera sera. It's even worse than it appears. #
Good morning. Still excited about the personal chatbot I've been writing about all week. But -- now that more people are running queries, I see how "inventive" it can be. Someone asked what awards and honors I've received. It provided a list, but as far as I can tell they're all bogus, awards that may exist, that I did not receive. I've had a nice career, but only one award, if my memory serves me. Oddly that award was not included in the chatbot's list. #
An old friend was giving me shit the other day (in a nice way) about a club we had in Calif called the Silicon Valley Asshole Society. I am kind of embarrassed to have started that along with Stewart Alsop and a few others. If you weren't part of the personal computer software world at the time, it couldn't have made much sense. #
I don't know why other people wanted it, but I was doing the software not only to make money, and I wanted a way to say that, and to hang out with other people who might be doing the same. Not people who worked at Apple or Microsoft, Intel, Aldus, Quark or whatever (big companies) -- they had their own clubs, but people who were struggling to make some idea of theirs make sense in the world, not to change the world to fit their vision as so many of the real assholes were doing. #
It was kind of a joke in a way -- we were really saying we were the ones who were not being assholes about this stuff. #
We also wanted to not be written about in the trades, and choosing that name pretty much assured that we wouldn't. #
It was also like the Disgusting Brothers in the last episode of Succession. As Tom says "we just had drinks." It was a chance to talk about something at the conferences and trade shows, have a few drinks, and maybe smoke some weed. #
And there were rules and a mythical parade. I'll write about them some other day. #
I would add, to my old friend, as John Lennon once said to Paul McCartney -- it's only me. #
In other words it was, by design, not that big a deal. #
