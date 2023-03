Ken Smith reports breakage in the connection between Drummer and Twitter. Yup. There's going to be a lot of that kind of breakage in my software and here on Scripting News when the Twitter API breaks, which could happen tomorrow, or really any time. I'm not going to try to go with them on this trip. Drummer and FeedLand have been converted, all the rest, including features on Scripting News, probably will break. That's how the web works. We know that when we build on company APIs at some point they will stop working. Twitter has had a good run, I started writing to their API in 2006. I was hoping for great innovation and huge growth, but something always got in the way. C'est la via. Still diggin. Que sera sera. It's even worse than it appears.