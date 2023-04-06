I spoke with the chatthing.ai people on Tuesday. Really smart, and fun -- and it turns out there's a lot more that can be done with the ChatGPT api. I asked how much they were spending to keep my personal chatbot up, and they said it would fit in their $99 a month plan. Not wanting to depend on their generosity in this way, they're young and just starting up, I signed up. I think it's worth that much to have a personal playground and have them do the hosting and also collaborate on new features. I'm going to help them recruit really special people to use their service, because that's where I think the juice is right now. People who already have interesting content flows (ie blogs) that could be pushed through this new kind of software machine. At the same time I've been trying to encourage my friends at Automattic to get involved in helping people with ideas flow them into chatbots via their chatblogs. 💥#
It was always the plan to add this to FeedLand, but I moved it up because someday soon I expect Radio3 to stop working because it depends on the Twitter API for identity, and they seem to be breaking devs all the time these days, but so far not Radio3. #
Rather than converting Radio3 to email identity, I decided to move its core features into FeedLand which already has email identity. It took a few days, and they were mostly enjoyable, because I do dialog stuff much better today than I did when I wrote Radio3, which was a long time ago! It totally needed a rewrite. #
But -- for now I'm continuing to use Radio3, because it can post to Twitter and Mastodon, and anyone who's subscribed to that feed should keep subscribing. I never like to rock the boat, too many other things worth doing, and maybe Twitter will never break Radio3. It could happen. #
In the meantime as far as I can tell Radio3 still works.#
Now the day that Radio3 stops working, at least this is some work I won't have to do. I will have a linkblogging tool ready to go.#
And no one will be bothered by my Radio3 feed going quiet because nothing was going out that way anyway.#
And FeedLand's linkblogger will be infinitely better than Radio3 because it works. ;-)#
So my advice is, don't depend on FeedLand for linkblogging if you already have your Radio3 act together.#
Last update: Thursday April 6, 2023; 10:05 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)