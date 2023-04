💥

I spoke with the chatthing.ai people on Tuesday. Really smart, and fun -- and it turns out there's a lot more that can be done with the ChatGPT api. I asked how much they were spending to keep my personal chatbot up, and they said it would fit in their $99 a month plan. Not wanting to depend on their generosity in this way, they're young and just starting up, I signed up. I think it's worth that much to have a personal playground and have them do the hosting and also collaborate on new features. I'm going to help them recruit really special people to use their service, because that's where I think the juice is right now. People who already have interesting content flows (ie blogs) that could be pushed through this new kind of software machine. At the same time I've been trying to encourage my friends at Automattic to get involved in helping people with ideas flow them into chatbots via their chatblogs.