Monday, September 18, 2023
links.scripting.com now redirects to the Links tab on Scripting News.#
A screen shot of what links.scripting.com looked like. I like to do this when domains move, when I think of it, so at least the image of the previous site is maintained. #
I'm davew on Pebble which used to be T2. Note the "s" they added after http in the address of my blog. I don't know why they did that. They need to not do that. Thank you.#
BTW, are you seriously telling me "security" couldn't have been added to the web without breaking every single freaking link? #
I'd like to have a chat with the secret unaccountable person who is breaking the web at Google. How about running your ideas past me before you break the web. Would that be okay?#
Today's song: If I was you I'd wanna be me too. #
Textcasting revisited#
  • Textcasting applies the philosophy of podcasting to text. #
  • It also describes what we should have done when Twitter first came along, what I would have done if I were them. We would have had a much different situation now. #
  • Textcasting also says that all the tribulations of Activitypub aren't necessary. No one has bothered to think this through at the top level, everyone is working in niches, not really aware of what anyone else is doing.#
  • Journalism refused to look either. So they were guided into a gulag by Twitter and now they don't like it. If anyone had thought through where they were going that would have led to textcasting too. They had their own idea of how the world works and it was incredibly narrow and mostly wrong. #
  • The thing that keeps me focused is writers. It's all about writers, what tools they need to think and collaborate, without boundaries. #

