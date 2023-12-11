Something that should make you cry. So many of our friends on the web are happy to let Facebook run the new Twitter. What is wrong with you. I don't know any better way to put it. Quitting Twitter is pointless, meaningless, powerless. But not building Threads for Facebook is not meaningless. For once can people look out for the future, keep the window open for independence for writers and developers, and let us try out some new ideas that might not be something Zuckerberg would love? Come on already. This is the saddest moment, when there's so much possibility, and you all are ready to just throw it away. (And no, I don't believe for a minute they're going to do anything that helps the Fediverse. I know the playbook. Saying you'll be open is what you do until you dominate, then it's just business. Truth is it's always just business, and saying you're going to be open at this stage of network developmentgood for business.)