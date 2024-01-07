I got a high compliment from my OG friend and co-conspirator in podcasting Chris Lydon. He said I was a good sports writer and boasted of the current Celtics team (he's from Boston). They're worth boasting about. What a team, such depth and so many interesting players. They were great before they added Kristaps Porzingis, who we know well in New York. He was our rookie unicorn and franchise player at the end of the Phil Jackson debacle. He's one of those ex-Knicks we still root for, so I feel an affinity for this year's Celtics. I would pay to see them kill a west coast team like the Warriors or Kings in this year's finals. Anyway, I write sports for people who are not sports fans, though I think everyone who loves politics or business should pay close attention to sports, because it all happens quickly in sport, and the human element is so visible and front and center. I'm glad Chris is a basketball fan. Maybe we can go to a Knicks-Celtics game sometime, either in Boston or NYC. The Knicks are getting good, and it likely would be a good game and Knicks could even win. 💥#
This year's Fargo is quite good. Even better than I thought when I realized that you have to watch each episode twice to get the jokes. 😄#
Speaking of Fargo, at first I thought it was ridiculous to have Jon Hamm cast as the fascist police chief of a small North Dakota town, but he's a really good actor (of course) and by episode 8, I'm convinced. #
Saw Jena Griswold, the Colorado Secretary of State, on MSNBC on Thursday. She said something that I hadn’t heard before — Trump actually has been found by a court to be an insurrectionist. That’s what happened in Colorado in their Supreme Court.#
I love this scene with Glenn Close and Robert Duvall about the relationship between journalists and billionaires.#
The problem all billionaires have is there is nothing they can buy with their money that's worth owning.#
