I got a high compliment from my OG friend and co-conspirator in podcasting Chris Lydon . He said I was a good sports writer and boasted of the current Celtics team (he's from Boston). They're worth boasting about. What a team, such depth and so many interesting players. They were great before they added Kristaps Porzingis , who we know well in New York. He was our rookie unicorn and franchise player at the end of the Phil Jackson debacle. He's one of those ex-Knicks we still root for, so I feel an affinity for this year's Celtics. I would pay to see them kill a west coast team like the Warriors or Kings in this year's finals. Anyway, I write sports for people who are not sports fans, though I think everyone who loves politics or business should pay close attention to sports, because it all happens quickly in sport, and the human element is so visible and front and center. I'm glad Chris is a basketball fan. Maybe we can go to a Knicks-Celtics game sometime, either in Boston or NYC. The Knicks are getting good, and it likely would be a good game and Knicks could even win.