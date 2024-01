It's good that people are thinking of leaving Substack . I didn't like what they were doing because they were yet another place that requires you to use their editor to publish through their platform, probably because their business model requires a fair amount of lock-in. I like using the editor that I do all my writing in, and I don't see why I can't just post directly from there. Even if they don't have an API, it's pretty easy to set it up so it posts from a feed . If you're thinking about leaving Substack, good for you. Please insist that your new platform lets you post via a feed. If they say it's too hard, give them my email address, and I'll show them how to do it.