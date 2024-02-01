Here's what's going to happen. A bunch of new networks are forming, and they will melt into one, following a pattern established by the internet itself, when they formed a net of nets based on a common protocol called TCP. On top of that HTTP was built, with a number of years following with very productive building and bootstrapping, and from there it was a lot of chaos, around the advent of Twitter, Facebook and Google Reader. The last time we had a common way of interop was 17 years ago. I think/hope we're incentivized to make one edit box suffice, in place of the 5-10 tiny little textboxes we now all have to copy-paste between, and btw one way of addressing nodes, and then we can start building again as we did last in the 90s and 00s. I see something brilliant in the new path that Twitteriffic wants to go down (I gave them $128). It's same path I've been going down, mostly without partners, for the 17 years since we crawled on land and started tweeting. I don't see the negative shit that's happening on Twitter, it's easy to avoid the mess -- I don't think that's the reason we're breaking out of that silo -- it's that all at once all the devs who had been quietly suffering with Twitter were set free. Boom. All at once. And it turns out perhaps we don't give up so easily. 😄#
Every time you see a tiny little textbox that's a sure clue they're trying to own you, and hoping you don't notice.#
Heads-up to users of feedland.org. There will be a little downtime tomorrow AM, Eastern time, for a system upgrade. #
January's posts have been archived to GitHub, now we start a new month. February. What wonders will happen this month??#
That said, antisemitism is everywhere, even inside me, a man whose grandparents were Jews who fled for their lives with their children from the Holocaust before and during WWII. I am a product of that, in ways I didn't even realize until my parents were gone. It's everywhere, all around, inside myself, inside everyone, and the best we can hope for imho is that it will stay hidden. #
Ask me about what happened in the NBA with Kyrie Irving, and how, by their silence, the players and coaches showed how huge and deep the problem is.#
To see the Repubs monetize this for political gain is par for the course. To see Harvard buckle under that, is as weak and the people who made that decision imho should resign in disgrace. #
Thanks for your continued and unique excellence. #
Last update: Thursday February 1, 2024; 6:09 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)