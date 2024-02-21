Consider this quote from a WP article about a court ruling on abortion in Alabama. “Women who actually know what happened, feel under attack and almost powerless.” When historians look back on this election, they will be amazed that all the attention wasn't focused on reproductive rights in the 2024 election, esp when 1. It mattered so much to virtually every American, in very real non-abstract ways. 2. There was such a dramatic difference between the two parties and candidates on this issue. I think I understand why journalism can't get there. Because they would have to turn the agenda over to the people, and give up a power they have and enjoy, even if that power has repeatedly sent us wildly in the wrong direction, focusing on things that don't matter as much as the gut-wrenching decision Americans have to make this year. Do we want to let Republicans enslave women, 1/2 half the populace, or do we want to return to the way things were before Dobbs. I don't have to explain. Very few people on the fence here. What we need are people directly affected by this situation, women of childbearing age, and let them speak, over and over, every day, about all the ways their lives are being turned upside down by the direction the Repubs are taking us in. No longer trying to take us, it's all happening now. There isn't much to argue about here, it's fairly black and white and it is a real division, not one of the bullshit devisions the Repubs have been able to trick the journalists to write about. #
Last update: Wednesday February 21, 2024; 10:08 AM EST.
