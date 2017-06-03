It really is morning, a little after midnight in NYC.#
Yesterday I wrote about getting Frontier's object database archive on GitHub.#
Well I got some stuff working and have a prototype people can look at. #
It's the userlandSamples table in workspace. A place where I've been releasing bits of example code over the years. There's quite a bit of variety. Experimenting with it to figure out what the issues are. #
If you see anything worth noting, feel free to post an issue. #
And if you were a Frontier user, here's a sign of life. #