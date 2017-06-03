It's even worse than it appears.
June 3, 2017
Good morning code spelunkers!#
  • It really is morning, a little after midnight in NYC.#
  • Yesterday I wrote about getting Frontier's object database archive on GitHub.#
  • Well I got some stuff working and have a prototype people can look at. #
  • It's the userlandSamples table in workspace. A place where I've been releasing bits of example code over the years. There's quite a bit of variety. Experimenting with it to figure out what the issues are. #
  • If you see anything worth noting, feel free to post an issue. #
  • And if you were a Frontier user, here's a sign of life. #
  • Something may yet come of this! 🎈#

