I wonder if news org editors have feedback mechanisms connected to readers. For example, how many readers care about whether they send a reporter to White House press briefings or not? Or how Facebook is ruining the news business? (A topic for a trade pub.) Or stories about amazing nasty shit the president says. (Giving the troll a platform just encourages him.) Something like having a panel of readers and a UI like checkbox news . Keep it going real time. In fact, for cable news you can put your video right there in the page. Update the checkboxes according to your editorial schedule. And adjust the schedule in accordance with what you learn from viewers.