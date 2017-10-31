It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
After last night's interview with White House Chief of Staff Kelly on Fox, there's a bunch of grousing about what he said. Was it a smokescreen, or is he really that bad. Imho yes he is really that bad. Two theories: 1. Hanlon's Razor: Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by incompetence and 2. Occam's Razor: If you had to guess who Trump would choose as Chief of Staff, would it be a babysitter or a fellow white supremacist? There was a lot of wishful thinking behind the idea that Kelly was effective "adult supervision." Now we're finding out what we should have assumed all along. He's just as much of a Nazi as Trump is.#
Your favorite TV series binges?#
What is a binge?#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last udpate: Tuesday October 31, 2017; 12:10 PM EDT.