After lastnight'sinterviewwith White House Chief of Staff Kelly on Fox, there's a bunch of grousing about what he said. Was it a smokescreen, or is he really that bad. Imho yes he is really that bad. Two theories: 1. Hanlon's Razor: Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by incompetence and 2. Occam's Razor: If you had to guess who Trump would choose as Chief of Staff, would it be a babysitter or a fellow white supremacist? There was a lot of wishful thinking behind the idea that Kelly was effective "adult supervision." Now we're finding out what we should have assumed all along. He's just as much of a Nazi as Trump is.#
I did something similar with podcasts, a couple of years ago, and the resulting website, Podcatch.com, has been supplying me with great listening ever since. I have a hunch something similar could be done with TV series. #
As with podcasts, I promise to share what I learn about bingeable TV, but it'll be different because TV series are different from podcasts. 🚀#
I have started Facebook and Twitter threads for this, as well as an issue on the GitHub repo. Tell me what your top all time favorite binges are, with a focus on ones other people might not know about. #
If you have to watch out for spoilers, it's a binge. #
The Simpsons, Jimmy Kimmel and Monday Night Football are not bingeable. Reality shows might be. I have to think about, I probably will err on the side of not including them. You can jump in at any point and watch a Simpsons episode.#
Implicit in "bingeability" is that a program be addictive, it hooks you, it tell a story. Fargo is bingeable. The Sopranos and The Wire, classic binges.#