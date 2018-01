An unusually long podcast about Occam, Wolff, war, medicine, programming, debugging, hacking, Russia, war again, Pearl Harbor, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Watergate, Buzzfeed News, Ben Smith, the dossier, ladders, the elite, working together, and the day it hits us that this is not Watergate, will be another day like November 8, 2016 . The gatekeepers, the elite, don't want to give up their positions on the ladder, so ideas that threaten that can't get through. Instead we have to beabout letting ideas in. There's a lot of tough love in here, but it's important.