Trump has to keep escalating the outrage to keep your attention. Look at how much outrage it takes now. 50,000 Americans dead. What's next?#
More men die from Covid than women. Older people and people with other problems like heart disease, diabetes, hypertension make up a large share of the deaths. From that, we conclude that people in these groups are more likely to die than not if they get the virus. But that's not a logical inference. I'd love to hear the numbers expressed the other way. If you have some or all of these conditions, and you get the disease, what's the probability that you will die.#
Also, are there degrees of herd immunity? Does the rate of infection go down as more people are immune? #
I am not being sarcastic. This is how bad it has been. They've accepted as reality lies that have cost us dearly. Two sides to ridiculous things that are not two-sided. Finally they have been pushed to the brink of their cowardice by a psychotic president who insists that ingesting random poisons could cure a person of the disease caused by the pandemic that is consuming our country. #
The NYT and Trump were in perfect sync on the possibility of this idea being true until now. Let's hope they come to their senses and start showing a bit of the courage and integrity that they take so much credit for having. #
In the country north of NYC where I now live, we're seeing an influx of city folk, staying at their summer homes or using AirBnB's or whatever. And of course they're getting out and walking on our beautiful roads. #
But some of them bring their aggressive city walking habits with them, something I'm very familiar with because I also know how to walk in Manhattan, learned the hard way. #
Here are some common-sense rules for walking on country roads.#
Remember cars and bikes use country roads too. :-)#
If someone is walking faster, as they approach (assuming you hear them) slow down a little, or stop, to make the passing faster. Stay slow until they are a few yards ahead, so you minimize the breathing their exhaled viruses. #
I offer this advice because a few people are walking like there is no pandemic and their breath is free of virus and they're assuming so is everyone else's. #
