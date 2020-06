I still want an automatic blog indexer web app. I would pay you $50 a year to do this for my blog. Create a website that's organized like the index in the back of a book. It digests my new stuff every day (or hourly, even better), and adds each item under topics in the index.I'd like to read everything I've written about the Voting Rights Act, for example, or Steve Jobs. But not as a search, as something I browse. Back when I used to read printed books, sometimes I'd spend hours reading a book via its index. A bootstrap. I'd love to help drive such a project. We need this.