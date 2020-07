The virus is making us smarter. We can't get out of it until we become experts. At least as virus-savvy as we are about the weather. If you can prepare for a tornado, that's not unlike the virus. Except it's always virus season, everywhere. That's why I say journalism will fix itself. We can't get back to work until we develop information flows we all trust. That's why I'm always banging on the Fauci drum. As long as he's muzzled by the government, we can't get out of this mess. I wonder if he sees this. But you and I should see it. If you're smart enough to read this blog you're smart enough to understand this simple idea. The virus makes us smarter. The faster we get smarter, the less the damage. That's where our power is. There's no time for bullshit and we need all hands on deck.

My friend Jeremy Zilar asked a question last night on Twitter: "Do you organize the silverware as it’s going into the dishwasher, or on the way out as it’s being put away?" My answer : "As it's being put away." Fascinating question and it got lots of response. Everyone else seems to sort the silverware on the way in. That doesn't feel right to me. First, who wants to handle the dirty silverware any more than you have to? Second, like everything in my kitchen, the dishwasher is not designed for a tall person. The silverware caddy is basically on the floor. So I save time by kind of tossing the silverware. I'd have to bend all the way down to get it into a specific part. And I do sometimes miss, but that makes life more interesting, I find. It's not really an issue for me, because I find that putting away the clean dishes and silverware takes less than a minute. By sorting the silverware on the way in how much could I possibly save? As a programmer Ithink about things like this. Even though it had never occurred to me before that you could sort your silverware in the dishwasher.