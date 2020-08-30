 
It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, August 30, 2020
2011: Developers are familiar with the idea of bugs that never get fixed. They're called features.#
I’d like a political leader who says what I’m thinking, a kind of Occam’s Razor president. For the white supremacists, that’s what Trump is, and he’s good at it, and that’s why they’re winning.#
Since people are moving out of cities, it would be so cool if they moved to swing states. In case we manage to get rid of Trump and restore the rule of law, it would be helpful to better-distribute blue state voters to places their votes are needed. Even better, move to low population red states, like Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, the Dakotas.#
How to fight mice in cars#
    • Put dryer sheets throughout, attached in safe places under the hood. Glove compartment. #
    • Moth balls in the cabin and engine filter boxes. #
    • Mint bags hung under the hood and changed every other week.#
    • Mouse traps.#
    • Mouse Magic. #
    • Irish Spring soap.#
    • Peppermint oil and peppermint tea bags in glove compartment, in and around passenger side doors. #
    • Peppermint oil on cotton balls stuck in the battery cozy.#
    • Poison or traps.#
    • Seal the garage.#
  • Notes --#
    • Drive your car every day. #
    • They hate strong smells. #
    • In new cars the wires are soy based and the mice like to eat the wires.#
    • Late summer and early fall is when mice are looking for their winter homes?#
    • If you poison mice, you poison their predators.#
    • Mothballs may be poisonous for people to breathe. #
Pictures of the day#
  • This is what today's Hitler Youth look like. They're laughing because Trump said it would be cool for them to shoot black people. They thought that was clever. #
  • This is when I realized for sure Trump was on Team Russia.#

© 1994-2020 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday August 30, 2020; 11:47 AM EDT.

