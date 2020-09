😄

Here's something funny. The new version of Facebook looks so much like the new version of Twitter that I have a hard time telling them apart. The evolutionary message is clear. There really should be one way to do this, and the systems should interop perfectly. An analogy. The West Wing played fine on NBC, then it went to Netflix, and now it's going to some other place. Same software runs everywhere. I want to send my blog posts everywhere and have the fidelity be maintained. How would they ever agree on a standard? HTML is pretty good. I know both Zuck and Jack know how that works.