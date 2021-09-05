Most people in America don’t get how slavery is what we’re still fighting over. Colin Kaepernick is black, in America that means he’s a slave. Our country has yet to settle that question. Most of us have decided to grow out of it, but for a sizeable minority, they’re going keep fighting it. What Kaepernick is to them, a slave who forgot his place.#
If you want to make a long-term contribution to tech, make your users' data accessible through open file formats. Software comes and goes, lots of planned obsolescence, but users' files tend to stick around.#
I'm using Twitter to explore options for listening to my collection of MP3s without using Apple's official iOS music playing app.#
I have been developing Electron apps for five years at least.#
I have an Electron version of Drummer for the Mac (to start) almost ready to go, but there are problems with the File dialogs. It feels like a versioning thing? These routines worked fine in earlier software. So I figure what I need to do is get this app building using the latest versions of Electron and the latest build tools. If I recall correctly they change a lot. And it's been a while since I figured out how to do it. When I read their docs for building stuff I feel as lost as I felt when I was just starting out. #
