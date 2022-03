I'm doing more work on feed reading, and realize the problem has never been with my feed reading software, rather it's the mess that was created around feed reading with the lack of working-together among the vendors. I've written about this before . As I go deeper into this project, I'm becoming more resolved that I'm only going to support a subset of feeds. What will come out of it will not be a feed reader in the sense that people think of them for the last 20 or so years. They all try to read everything, and that makes it hard to go beyond the intersection of features found in all feeds. I don't see any point in producing yet another one of those. If people producing blogging software want to give this another shot, they should be ready to retool, a bit. Not very much. Maybe not at all (if you've been considerate in your feeds). And not breaking anything. This is absolute. I will not break anyone either with feeds I produce (I write a popular blog and make blogging software.) Which is a bit tricky because there are important features in my feeds that most readers don't support thanks to Google . This is how everything got broken. I want to go back to before this all became such a mess, and slowly and carefully pull through something beautifully simple and easy to work with. And then go from there. Not leaving the past behind, but also not being limited by it. It's possible.