Saturday, April 25, 2020
A sound of summer. Frogs. #
Elizabeth Warren for VP#
  • Biden should pick Elizabeth Warren for VP. #
  • She'd put Repubs on notice. Biden is a nice guy but Warren knows you suck. Good cop bad cop.#
  • A black woman? The best candidate, Maxine Waters, isn't in contention.#
  • Let's win, not just the election but the politcal war that will follow.#
  • BTW, I supported Biden over Warren after Klobuchar dropped out. I want a president that is uncontentious, for everyone. A unifier. It's the only way out of the paralysis imho. #
  • But I want everyone to understand the unity has as its foundation care for the American people. That's what Warren is for. No one can misunderstand what that choice means. #
When will there be a vaccine?#
  • Here's a splash of cold water.#
  • We've been sort of assuming that there will be immunity and eventually a vaccine for Covid-19. #
  • But it may be that neither will happen. #
  • There isn't a vaccine for HIV, for example. #
  • It first appeared in 1984. 36 years. That would mean there would be no Covid-19 vaccine in 2056.#
  • Something to think about and ponder.#
  • Also there's another apocalypse lurking in the shadows, other than climate change. Antibiotic resistance. #
  • Yeah science is a bitch. 💥#
The ridiculousness of Trump#
  • Take a step back and think about the ridiculousness of Trump. #
  • The world is shut down. Economic and health collapse. #
  • Precarious future. #
  • We hope science is working, trying to dig us out of the mess.#
  • But we never get updates on that. #
  • Just more Trump garbage.#
  • Eventually we're going to have to get down to business. #
  • We're all stuck in hibernation until we get down to business.#
  • And this clown is up there being an idiot. And now everyone is looking. And day after day of idiot lectures and babbles incoherently. #
  • And then he talks about injecting bleach in your veins. #
  • How much more of this could we possibly take. #
  • Finally even the NYT can't see both sides. #
  • Something broke there. #

