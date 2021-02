Another update in the Airpods saga. Recall that I gave up on the Jabra and Skullcandy earbuds. They both sounded horribly tinny, like an old style AM radio. Actually I didn't give up, it turns out. While watching impeachment hearings, I searched for reports on the Jabra earpods and the word tinny , and read this thread on Reddit. Basically they said do a bunch of voodoo, put them back in their case, take them out, do it again, change the silicon fits, do it all again, say a prayer, and sooner or later they will sound like you thought they should based on the glowing review in Wirecutter. It worked! Unreal. This is another example of the way we used to fix broken Apple II's, just take them for a drive in the car, and they start working again. Anyway, good enough. And in the interim I ordered a new pair of Apple Airpod Pros, because I got hooked, and had headset-envy every time I saw someone on TV wearing them. As I've said many times, I collect headsets the same way some people collect shoes.